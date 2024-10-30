GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. PCB chairman inspects Vizag beach, Kapuluppada landfill

Published - October 30, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Pollution Control Board (PCB) chairman P. Krishnayya on Wednesday directed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to ensure cleanliness on the city’s beach.

During an inspection of the beach along with GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, the PCB chairman was informed by Mr. Sampath Kumar that two STPs were being readied for commissioning – one by December 2024 and another August 2025. The waste water will be treated before being released into the sea.

Later, Mr. Krishnayya visited Kapuluppada landfill and ‘Waste to Energy’ treatment plant, where representatives from Jindal briefed him on the activities there. They said about 1,100 MT of waste from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Nellimerla and Vizianagaram was being procured at the plant.

Later, the PCB chairman interacted with ragpickers at the dumping yard and learnt about their work. He asked the officials to set up a shed for the ragpickers. GVMC chief engineer P. Sivaprasad Raju, S.E. GVMC K.V.N. Ravi and others were present.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.