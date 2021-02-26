A.P. NGOs stage protest against privatisation of PSUs

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 February 2021 21:40 IST

A protest was organised by representatives of the A.P. NGOs Association at the NGO Home on the premises of the Collectorate here on Friday to protest against privatisation of the public sector unions (PSU) by the Centre on the call given by the All India State government Employees Federation.

Association district president K. Eswara Rao alleged that the Centre, instead of allocating captive mines, has decided to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on the plea of losses.

