A.P. Minister for Tourism directs officials not to compromise on quality when it comes to provision of tourist amenities

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh has advised officials not to compromise on quality, when it comes to provision of amenities to tourists.

The Minister visited various tourist resorts and hotels, being operated by the A.P. Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), in the city on Sunday.

The tourism officials apprised the Minister on the amenities being provided to tourists and the development activities undertaken by the Corporation for the convenience of tourists during the peak season, which starts during the Dasara vacations. They told him about the modernisation of Yatri Nivas, Punnami and Haritha Resorts.

Mr. Durgesh directed the officials to ensure early completion of the development works. Later, he visited the Tenneti Park and released a brochure on tourism. Speaking on the occasion, he attributed the delay in the completion of various tourism development works to the ‘ill-conceived’ plans made during the previous YSRCP government. This could hit the revenue of the department.

He explained that though the APTDC had completed 90% of various modernisation works at an estimated cost of ₹8.60 crore, an additional ₹4 crore would be required to complete the remaining work. The works were scheduled for completion by August 31 but they were delayed due to poor planning by the previous government.

Quoting the contractor, the Minister said that the previous government had suggested certain changes in the original plans, through ‘oral instructions’, which had not only resulted in cost escalation but also led to delays in completion of the works. A committee would be appointed to inquire in the issue. He said that the would apprise Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the progress of works and on the action plan required for their completion.

He said that tourism development works along the beaches would require approvals from the Forest department, CRZ and other agencies. He said that he would discuss these issues with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and obtain permissions from the Forest department. The State was endowed with all natural resources for promotion of tourism, and it would be taken up in a big way in PPP mode.

He said that the Oberoi Group has evinced interest in establishing a Five Star Hotel near Bhogapuram. Measures would be taken to ensure early completion of the project for the convenience of tourists, and to set up iconic tourism projects by taking advantage of the PRASAD scheme of the Centre for promotion of temple tourism.

