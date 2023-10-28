AP Medtech Zone has potential to manufacture, export high-end medical equipment: V-P Jagdeep Dhankar

October 28, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said he was confident that India would manufacture high-tech medical equipment and export them to different parts of the globe in the near future.

The Vice-President was participating as chief guest of the three-day centenary celebrations of Andhra Medical College (AMC) on the second day at the AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road here.

Describing the AP Medtech Zone in Visakhapatnam as one-of-its-kind in the world, he said over 300 medical companies have units there. “Visakhapatnam has huge potential for [the] manufacture of high-end medical equipment and to export them to various nations. India has emerged as a supplier of medicines to the world,” he said and hoped that professionals in the city would take up the challenge and deliver.

Alumni as growth partners

Commending the alumni of AMC for donating ₹50 crore to their alma mater for the construction of an academic block, he suggested that a structured mechanism be developed so that alumni of other educational institutions could also become “partners” in the growth of their alma mater.

Mr. Dhankar lauded AMC for being the only medical college in the country to have contributed 12 Padma awardees in the health sector. He elaborated on the initiatives being taken by the Narendra Modi government to improve the infrastructure and amenities in government hospitals and increase medical colleges across the country. He called for convergence of ancient Indian medical systems and Allopathy to provide better healthcare services to the public.

The Vice-President opined that the growth trajectory of the nation could be sustained only when people were healthy. There would be no use of wealth without health and it was here that doctors and healthcare professionals play a major role.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said AMC, the seventh oldest medical college in India, has the distinction of being the only medical college in the State offering all specialty and super-specialty services. He spoke on the genesis of AMC and the contributions of the philanthropists who were instrumental in its.

Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini said AMC has produced 10,000 doctors, who serve around the globe. She commended the doctors and healthcare professionals for their commitment during the pandemic and outlined the strategies being implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to improve the healthcare facilities in the State.

Dr. T. Ravi Raju, chairman of the centenary celebrations committee, said King George Hospital (KGH) and sub-hospitals in the city have 2,000 beds and suggested that AMC/KGH be made a medical university.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath and AMC principal G. Butchi Raju were present.