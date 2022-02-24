Visakhapatnam: Lokesh visits Patrudu’s Narsipatnam residence

He thanks party workers for ‘preventing the TDP leader’s arrest’

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh thanked all party workers and leaders who had gathered in large numbers at the house of former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and prevented the police from arresting him.

Mr. Lokesh was in the city on Thursday to attend a court hearing in connection with the defamation case he had filed against a vernacular newspaper for allegedly publishing false reports concerning him. Later in the afternoon, Mr. Lokesh went to Mr. Patrudu’s residence at Narsipatnam.

Addressing party workers, Mr. Lokesh said that the court had also directed the police not to arrest Mr. Patrudu. He further alleged that the police’s ‘zeal’ in booking cases against TDP leaders was not to be seen when an attack was launched on the TDP office located close to the DGP’s office, and failed to take any action when a liquor bottle was broken in their presence.

“They have booked 11 cases against me including a case under Section 307. I have not even obtained bail. They also booked cases against K. Atchannaidu and Ramakrishna Reddy and on Kollu Ravindra and Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar. I challenge the YSRCP leaders to come out without police security,” Mr. Lokesh said.

He alleged that while the names of 13 eligible candidates were suggested for the post of DGP, they were ignored and the fourteenth person in the line of hierarchy was selected for the post.