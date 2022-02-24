A.P.: JSP leader demands probe into reactor blast

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Kona Tata Rao has demanded a probe into the reactor blast at Hetero pharma company at Nakkapalli in which one person died, and sought action against the management and medical treatment for the injured.

In a letter to the Collector on Friday, Mr. Tata Rao said that Allada Sairam (23) of Vizianagaram had died in the blast while four others were injured. He sought payment of ₹1 crore to the family of the deceased employee and a job for an immediate family member. He alleged that lack of safety measures were responsible for frequent accidents at the factory. The lack of supervision by officials of the Factories Department was another cause for accidents, he said.

Officials were only conducting inspections after accidents and neglecting the implementation of safety norms by the managements. He sought that the Collector should intervene in the matter and order a detailed into the accident. He also sought criminal action against the management for its negligence.