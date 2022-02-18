AP Industries Federation seeks withdrawal of G.O.s 5, 6

They would harm the MSME sector, alleges outfit head

The Andhra Pradesh Industries Federation has demanded the withdrawal of Government Orders (G.O.s) 5 and 6, issued by the State government, regarding Autonagars and Industrial Estates.

The implementation of these two G.O. s would cause more problems to the Micro, Small and Medium Entrepresis (MSMEs), many of which were already closing down due to lack of support from the Central and State governments, according to the Federation’s State president B.V. Rama Rao.

He also sought appointment of a Joint Director at the district-level and an Industrial Promotion Officer at the Assembly constituency-level to identify the potential for establishment of industries and to promote them. The supply of raw materials and provision of marketing facilities to the MSMEs would prevent their closure, he said.