HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. has not utilised funds allocated to it under Jal Jeevan Scheme: Union Minister

July 25, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. File photo

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. File photo | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has not utilised the money allocated to it under the ‘Jal Jeevan scheme’ as it failed to pay the State’s contribution towards the scheme.

Mr. Shekhawat was responding to question raised by BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao during question hour in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Mr. Narasimha Rao questioned the Union Minister as to why the household coverage for water tap connections was low in north coastal Andhra districts including Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, when compared to the rest of the country.

He further asked the Minister whether a special drive would be undertaken to improve drinking water coverage in Andhra Pradesh, in general, and north-coastal Andhra in particular.

Replying to the question, Mr. Shekhawat stated that Andhra Pradesh was among the poor performing States in the implementation of the ‘Jal Jeevan scheme’. He said that the poor coverage of households was a worrisome situation and measures would be taken to improve it.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.