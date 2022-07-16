AP has immense potential to produce renewable energy, says Transco official

Steps to promote investments discussed at meet on collaboration with Australia

With an immense potential to produce renewable energy and export the power to outside the State, the State government is giving high priority to promotion of renewable energy projects and has formulated a comprehensive policy to attract investments for establishing wind, solar and hybrid projects on a massive scale, said Joint Managing Director of APTRANSCO I. Prudhvi Tej.

Addressing a meeting on collaboration between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Government of Western Australia at Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he said that the Andhra Pradesh renewable export policy 2020 has been announced to promote investments in renewable energy sector to attract investors by establishing wind-solar hybrid projects which would not only strengthen the energy sector in the State but also be helpful to generate revenue, create local employment, improve people’s standard of living and boost the industrial and economic development.

Besides, pumped hydro storage projects (PSP) with capacity of 33 GW had been planned both on river and off river sites by NREDCAP. This would help to convert variable renewable energy sources into round-the-clock power and attract large-scale investments into the State, he said.

As part of policy framework to promote renewable energy in Andhra Pradesh, the government had decided to facilitate potential land lease of around 5 lakh acres to renewable energy export project developers, attract investments, equipment manufacturing facilities and generate additional revenue, he said

The government through a land aggregating agency would procure and aggregate government and private lands at potential locations for allotment to project developers. As part of solar power policy, the State had set a target of minimum 5 GW solar capacity additions in the next five years, develop solar parks with utility infrastructure facilities, promote distributed generation, deploy solar powered agriculture pumpsets and promote local manufacturing facilities, said Mr. Prudhvi Tej.

Under wind power policy, the State would promote wind power generation to meet the growing energy demand, attract investments for large wind power projects and to promote investments for setting up manufacturing facilities.

Similarly, under wind-solar hybrid power policy, the State would promote large grid-connected wind-solar PV systems, optimal utilisation of transmission infrastructure, encourage new and other emerging technologies like energy storage systems, he said.