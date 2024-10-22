A.P. govt. to promote cultivation of trees used for making Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys

The Andhra Pradesh government will encourage the cultivation of Ankudu trees (Wrightia tinctoria) in Anakapalle and Alluri Seetharama Raju districts and Tella Poniki (Jiuotia Rotteri Fromis) in NTR district as part of a block plantation programme to be undertaken on community and government lands under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The Ankudu and Tella Poniki wood are the raw materials for making the Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys respectively, a cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh.

Nearly 500 artisans of 200 and odd families in Etikoppaka have been earning their living from toy-making for centuries.

The decision to encourage the cultivation of Ankudu and Tella Poniki trees has been taken to ensure adequate supply of raw materials to the toy-makers.

The government has sent a circular to the officials of the three districts to start work as per the guidelines.

“We received the government orders on Monday (October 21) night. We have not started our action plan yet. We will meet the officials of the revenue, forest and panchayat raj departments and the Etikoppaka toy-makers and prepare a comprehensive action plan under the MGNREGS to take up the cultivation of Ankudu trees in Anakapalle and Alluri Seetharama Raju districts,” S. Srinivas, Additional Programme Officer of MGNREGS at Yelamanchili in Anakapalle district, told The Hindu.

The Ankudu tree, a perennial species, yields after three years of growth. There is no need to worry about the yield if the plantation is done in a favourable environment.

Land allocation

“We are planning to allocate river bed lands for plantation as its moisture content is favourable for Ankudu trees. Plans are afoot to cultivate the species in at least 200 acres in the initial phase. The MGNREGS workers will be engaged in plantation work. Funds will be allocated for plantation activities. We are already implementing the plantation work to promote various plants like dragon fruit, guava, coconut, mango, avocado, etc. Ankudu tree will be the latest addition to this list,” Mr. Srinivas said.

He further said Ankudu tree is a softwood, hence the best for toymaking. Its flowers, fruits and seeds are also used as fodder for cattle. It is a source of dye and wood. It is cultivated in Chintapalli, Paderu, Araku, Kambalapalli, Narsipatnam, Rajavommangi and Addatheegala in Anakapalli and ASR districts.

Poniki tree is a light-weight species with flexible wood. It can be moulded like rubber for making toys. Artisans in Kondapalli use this wood to make toys, he added.

