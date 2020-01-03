A.P. govt. firm on implementing total prohibition: Minister

Reiterating that the State government is aiming at implementing total prohibition in a phased manner, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has appealed the youth to cooperate to achieve the goal.

Participating in a youth festival organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra at the VMRDA Children’s Arena on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the youth should promote to Indian culture and follow the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

The Minister felicitated micro-sculptor Gattam Venkateswara Rao and 30 others for excelling in various fields. More than 700 youth participated in various competitions organised as part of the festival.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said such events would help youth showcase their latent. Collector V. Vinay Chand said the teams that stood first at the district-level were participating in the competitions and those who excel here would take part in the national festival, scheduled to be held in Lucknow. Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, SETVIS CEO Srinivasa Rao, representatives of 50 youth associations and 40 volunteers from the north coastal districts participated in the event.