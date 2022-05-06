A.P. Government’s apathy reason for rise in crimes against women, says Ayyanna Patrudu

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister T. Vanitha, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday alleged that the government’s negligence and apathy were the reasons behind the increase in crimes against women.

He, along with TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha, visited the One-stop Centre at the King George Hospital (KGH) and met the family members of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in the Narsipatnam (town) police station limits in Anakapalli district on Friday.

“Instead of boasting about paying lakhs of compensation to the victims, the government must focus on the measures to check the crimes against women. But, it seems the government is not bothered about the issue,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu told the media.

He also criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his remarks that the TDP is the reason for the rise in crimes against women. “The Chief Minister should tell the media about the action plan to tackle crimes against women. The Home Minister, State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma should tell what action the government has taken to check the crimes,” said teh TDP leader.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu expressed concern on the issues pertaining to cultivation and smuggling of ganja. “Many collegegoers in Visakhapatnam are addicted to ganja. The menace prevails as the police have failed in taking preventing measures and arresting the kingpins of the trade,” he alleged.