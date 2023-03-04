ADVERTISEMENT

AP Global Investors Summit: 260 MoUs for ₹1.17 lakh crore investments signed on Day 2

March 04, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The highest number of 117 pacts were inked in tourism sector for ₹22,096 crore investments

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 260 MoUs (memorandums of understanding), worth over ₹1.17 lakh crore, were signed on the second day of the AP Global Investors Summit, which concluded here on Saturday. This takes the total MoUs signed during the two days to 352 and the total value of the investment proposals to ₹13.05 lakh crore.

The investments on day two came in 13 sectors. The highest number of 117 MoUs were signed in the tourism sector. The investment promised is ₹22,096 crore and the jobs expected to be generated are more than 30,000.

The other MoUs signed include 15 in the agriculture sector with an investment commitment of ₹1,160 crore. The Animal Husbandry department signed eight MoUs worth ₹1,020 crore that are expected to generate 3,750 jobs.

HPCL signed an MoU with an investment of ₹14.3 crore, which will generate employment for 1,500 people, HCL Technologies signed two MoUs with an investment of ₹22 crore, which are expected to generate 5,000 jobs and Flipkart signed two MoUs with an investment of ₹20 crore generating employment for 300 people.

On the inaugural day, the Government of A.P. signed 92 MoUs worth ₹11.87 lakh crore.

