A.P. gets relief from deep depression as it crosses Odisha coast, rainfall to continue till September 10

Published - September 09, 2024 05:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The system crossed Odisha coast on Monday morning, according to IMD bulletin

Kamalakara Rao V _11831

High tidal waves crash against the Visakhapatnam coast under the influence of a deep depression over Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam on Monday, September 09. | Photo Credit: K. R. DEEPAK

The State got a big relief from the deep depression weather system which crossed the neighbouring Odisha coast on Monday (September 9) morning.

However, rainfall under the influence of remnants of the system will continue till Tuesday (September 10) at isolated places in the State.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the deep depression formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestward at a speed of 13 km per hour and crossed the Odisha coast near Puri on Monday (September 9) morning.

It is gradually to weaken into a depression by midnight and after that, it is likely to move west-northwestwards over North Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

On September 10, heavy rains are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph are expected at isolated places over North Coastal A.P., South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, the IMD’s latest weather advisory said. The surface wind activity will continue till September 13, the IMD’s weather bulletin said.

