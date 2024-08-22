AP Express to run on diverted route from Sept. 4

Several trains will run on diverted routes due to the Pre-NI and non-interlocking work at Palwal station under Northern Railway.

Train no.20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi A.P Express leaving Visakhapatnam station will be diverted via Agra Cant, Mitawali, Ghaziabad and New Delhi from September 4 to September 15. Train no. 20806 New Delhi - Visakhapatnam A.P Express leaving New Delhi will be diverted via Agra Cant, Mitawali, Ghaziabad and New Delhi from September 6 to 17. Similarly, 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express leaving Visakhapatnam on September 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14 will be diverted via Agra Cant, Mitawali, Ghaziabad and New Delhi.

Due to rains in Kirandul area, the following trains will be short-terminated on the KK line route.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul Passenger Special leaving Visakhapatnam from August 22 to 28 will be short-terminated at Dantewada.

In the return direction, 08552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from August 23 to 29. Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul Express leaving Visakhapatnam from August 22 to 28 will be short-terminated at Dantewada. In the return direction, 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Express will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from August 23 to 29.

There will be no services of this train between Kirandul and Dantewada on the above dates, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial of Waltair Division.

The passengers have been urged to take notice of the changes and plan their journey accordingly.

