AP Express, Godavari to run from June 1

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 May 2020 13:04 IST

AP Express from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi, Godavari Express between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad and Konark Express between Bhubaneswar-Mumbai-Bhubaneswar are among the six pairs of special trains to originate or run through the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) with effect from June 1.

The other trains planned to be run through E Co R jurisdiction are – Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Dhanbad-Alleppey Express and Howrah-Yesvantpur Duranto. The routes and schedule of the above trains will be announced shortly.

The bookings for these trains can be done only online through the IRCTC website or through mobile app.

Booking of tickets through railway agents is not been permitted. No tickets will be sold at any railway station and prospective travellers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets. The advance period for booking tickets in these trains will be 30 days.

RAC and waitlist tickets can be generated in these trains but, after preparation of final passenger chart, wait list passengers cannot be allowed to board the train. Tatkal tickets will not be generated in these trains. Current booking will also be permitted through online, after chart preparation and two hours before departure of the trains.

No concessional train tickets will be allowed except four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patient concessions.

These trains will be operated with reserved berths with normal Mail/Express and Superfast fare. Second class fare will be charged for the passengers travelling in General Second Class coaches with reserved berths.

No catering charges will be included in the train fare. Passengers may ask for food on payment basis from IRCTC with limited eatables and packaged drinking water. Passengers are advised to carry their own food. No blanket and linen will be provided in the train and passengers may make their own arrangements.