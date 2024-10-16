A.P. Disaster Response DG urges AU to set up drone training centre on campus

Director General of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response & Fire Services, Madireddy Pratap has suggested to the Andhra University authorities to set up a Drone Training Centre on its campus in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Madireddy Pratap visited the university on October 16 (Wednesday) and held discussions with AU in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao and Registrar E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao.

“Drone technology is the future. The recent floods in Vijayawada saw how drone technology was used in relief operations. Drones supplied food and other essentials to the victims stranded in remote places. It is time universities designed academic programmes and set up training centres in drone technology. We will extend every cooperation,” he said.

Mr. Pratap said students should hone their skills which could make them industry-ready and land the desired jobs. He advised the AU authorities to introduce more courses that would enhance the employbility of students.

AU 4.0 laboratory

The in-charge Vice-Chancellor said the work related to setting up an AU 4.0 laboratory is underway. The university is discussing with IT & Electronics Department of the Centre to launch courses that can create employment opportunities. “Andhra University is forging tie-ups for various skill courses. Emphasis is being given on the practicals,” he added.

The Registrar said that the students from 64 countries were pursuing education at Andhra University. About 8% of the total students are from abroad. The university also conducts promotional programmes in different countries to attract more students, he added.