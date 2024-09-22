GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pawan Kalyan casts doubt on quality of Laddus sent by TTD for Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Pawan Kalyan initiated a 11-day Prayascittha Deeksha in Guntur district seeking forgiveness on behalf of the Hindu community.

Updated - September 22, 2024 03:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan initiating Prayaschittha Deeksha at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple at Nambur in Guntur district on September 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Stressing the need to release a White paper on the functioning of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule (2019-24) in view of the controversy raging over adulteration of the highly revered Tirumala Prasadam, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan suspected whether the quality of the one lakh laddus sent by TTD for the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir was tested.

“The country would have plunged into chaos had a similar violation happened in places of worship of other religions. Hindus around the world have to raise their voice against the grave mistake committed by TTD Trust Board that was set up by YSRCP. Talking about it might be considered as intended to create disharmony in society and derive political mileage but such things can’t be hushed up either”, he observed.

Addressing media persons after initiating a 11-day Prayaschittha Deeksha at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple at Nambur in Guntur district on Sunday (September 22, 2024) seeking forgiveness on behalf of the Hindu community from the sin of mixing of animal fat in the preparation of Tirumala Prasadam, Mr. Kalyan said while the YSRCP Government was complicit in the desecration of about 219 temples in 2019-24, the silence maintained by thousands of employees over the years amounted to committing a Maha Aparadham.

He alleged that the erstwhile TTD management had changed the way certain rituals were done and floated the Sri Vani Trust apparently to make huge money from the devotees, all in the name of reforms.

Mr. Kalyan said former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy threw his weight behind TTD former chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy instead of asking for a fair probe and punishment of all those involved in the offence.

The TTD Trust Board chairpersons and members should remember that issuing recommendation letters to VIPs for darshan and caring for them was not their mandate, he said, adding that the adulteration of ghee should be discussed in the Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly and appropriate action taken.

Published - September 22, 2024 03:18 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

