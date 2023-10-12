A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to open Vizag campus of Infosys on October 16

October 12, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh’s Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Visakhapatnam Campus of Infosys at Rushikonda, at 11 a.m. on October 16.

“The Chief Minister will also interact with the IT employees on the campus during his visit,” Mr. Amarnath told the media here on October 12 (Thursday) after inspecting the campus located on Hill No. 2.

The Minister, along with Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and representatives of Infosys, inspected the campus to review the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

“After the State’s bifurcation, Hyderabad has seen vast development in the IT sector. The Chief Minister wants to develop Visakhapatnam on a par with other IT cities. He intends to bring the world’s leading companies to Vizag to give a boost to the sector in the State,” he said, and added that Infosys had agreed to start its operations in Visakhapatnam in September. “It is now ready to open its centre,” he added.

Infosys would initially start its operations with 1,000 employees and expand its activities later, the Minister said.

“The government has already taken the initiative to make Visakhapatnam a beach IT destination,” he added.

“Once Infosys starts its operations in Visakhapatnam, the other IT majors will also set their sights on the city,” Mr. Amarnath opined.

Hoping that Infosys would eventually provide jobs to 3,000 people, the Minister promised to provide all support on behalf of the State government.

“Nearly 5,000 employees from Visakhapatnam are working in Infosys units located in different parts of the country. The Infosys management feels that better results can be obtained if they are transferred to the Visakhapatnam office,” the Minister added.

