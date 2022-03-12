A.P. Budget focuses on dividing people on religion and caste, says BJP MLC

Madhav questions allocation of funds for pastors and purohits

No allocation was made for drip irrigation and farm equipment in the State Budget, says P.V.N. Madhav.

The Budget presented by Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy focused on dividing people of the State on the basis of caste and religion, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav has said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he questioned the necessity of allocation of funds for pastors, purohits and different castes by floating caste-based corporations. “There is no logic or rationality in doing so as the census of castes and religion has not been done so far,” said Mr. Madhav.

In an attempt to fund the ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has forgotten his promise of banning liquor. Last year, the government earned around ₹14,500 crore as excise duty from liquor and this year, the budget projection is ₹16,500 crores. Next year, the YSRCP government would scale it up to ₹20,000 crores, he said.

“The Budget lacks vision. There is no mention of projects and infrastructure development. No new industry has come to the State in the last three years. Rather, the existing ones are moving out,” he alleged.

Referring to the education sector, the MLC said the convenor quota seats in many engineering colleges have remained unfilled, which means students have moved to other states for study, said Mr. Madhav.

He also pointed out that there was no allocation for drip irrigation and farm equipment and the issue with the chilli farmers remained unresolved.

Employment policy

The BJP leader was also critical of the employment policy of the State government. “The government is yet to release the job calendar, while Telangana has issued a notification for more 80,000 jobs. There is no substantial catering of funds for development of Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions. We will hold seminars and meetings on these issues,” said Mr. Madhav

Referring to a question on the support of Jana Sena Party (JSP), he said, “We have always been with the JSP and we shall continue to do so.”

Mr. Madhav also said the party would soon stage protests and hold meetings across the State. BJP Visakhapatnam Urban president M. Raveendra said former MP D. Purandeswari will address a seminar on Sunday.