A.P. Air Travellers Association urges Civil Aviation Minister to improve amenities at Visakhapatnam Airport

The A.P. Air Travellers Association (APATA) has drawn the attention of Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu on the developmental issue pertaining to Visakhapatnam International Airport.

Restoration of flights

The APATA representatives O. Naresh Kumar, K. Kumar Raja and D.S. Varma met the Mr. Rammohan Naidu, who was at the airport to launch the Digi Yatra facility on Friday, and submitted a memorandum to him. They sought among other things: restoration of the operation of SpiceJet and Akasa flights from Visakhapatnam Airport as these flights had performed well in the past. operation of a direct flight from Visakhapatnam to Dubai, by Air India Express or by giving bilateral slots to Emirates/Flydubai etc, facilitate overnight parking of flights by giving incentives for a period of one year for airports in Andhra Pradesh. This would facilitate late arrivals and early departure of flights from Visakhapatnam to various destinations.

Dedicated cargo planes

The APATA team also suggested that incentives should be given for operation of dedicated cargo planes from Visakhapatnam for restoration of cargo flights. The bulk drugs from pharma hubs in the region are being transported by road to Hyderabad Airport due to lack of facilities in Vizag Airport, the team said.

Araku Coffee outlets

In a separate memorandum, the APATA team also appealed to the Civil Aviation Minister to initiate measures for the opening of ‘Araku Coffee outlets’ at all airports across India to promote the coffee brand, which has won awards at global competitions, to ensure provide sustainable livelihood to the tribal coffee farmers of Araku.

