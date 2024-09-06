GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Air Travellers Association urges Civil Aviation Minister to improve amenities at Visakhapatnam Airport

Published - September 06, 2024 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM,

The Hindu Bureau

The A.P. Air Travellers Association (APATA) has drawn the attention of Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu on the developmental issue pertaining to Visakhapatnam International Airport.

Restoration of flights

The APATA representatives O. Naresh Kumar, K. Kumar Raja and D.S. Varma met the Mr. Rammohan Naidu, who was at the airport to launch the Digi Yatra facility on Friday, and submitted a memorandum to him. They sought among other things: restoration of the operation of SpiceJet and Akasa flights from Visakhapatnam Airport as these flights had performed well in the past. operation of a direct flight from Visakhapatnam to Dubai, by Air India Express or by giving bilateral slots to Emirates/Flydubai etc, facilitate overnight parking of flights by giving incentives for a period of one year for airports in Andhra Pradesh. This would facilitate late arrivals and early departure of flights from Visakhapatnam to various destinations.

Dedicated cargo planes

The APATA team also suggested that incentives should be given for operation of dedicated cargo planes from Visakhapatnam for restoration of cargo flights. The bulk drugs from pharma hubs in the region are being transported by road to Hyderabad Airport due to lack of facilities in Vizag Airport, the team said.

Araku Coffee outlets

In a separate memorandum, the APATA team also appealed to the Civil Aviation Minister to initiate measures for the opening of ‘Araku Coffee outlets’ at all airports across India to promote the coffee brand, which has won awards at global competitions, to ensure provide sustainable livelihood to the tribal coffee farmers of Araku.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.