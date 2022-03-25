Anurag Montessori School celebrates ‘graduation day’ in Visakhapatnam

Anurag Montessori School, run by East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (E Co RWWO), Waltair, celebrated its graduation day on Friday.

Presiding over the programme, Parijata Satpathy, president, ECoRWWO, said that graduation day was a special moment in a child’s life that motivates him/her to perform better. The main objective of such programmes was to help the children express their feelings as they build meaningful relationships with one another.

Ms. Parijata Satpathy said that when a child’s social and emotional needs were met, he/she would participate in a wide range of learning opportunities at school. She said that the school has been equipped with 24x7 surveillance CC cameras.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who participated as the chief guest, appreciated the school administration on the proper maintenance of the school premises and nurturing latent talent among the children. He inspected the sprawling play area. He said that such healthy atmosphere would help in fostering development of the child.

The Anurag Montessori school run by ECoRWWO comprises Nursery, LKG, UKG and a Day Care Centre.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, School Principal Sruthi Ranjith, secretary Priyanka Sridevi and core members of ECoRWWO participated in the graduation programme.

‘Admissions in progress’

The Principal said that admissions were in progress and more information can be obtained by calling on the mobile numbers 9948523549, 8978281245, and 7993044887 on working days.