Anti-Narcotics Cell yielding good results, says Vizag Police Commissioner

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the City Task Force (CTF), the brainchild of Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, has been yielding good results by busting a number of cases pertaining to narcotics including synthetic drugs in the city.

In one-and-half months since its formation, the CTF has busted two cases of synthetic drugs in which four people were arrested on charges of peddling. The CTF have seized 53 grams of MDMA, 63 blots of LSD.

Similarly, three cases pertaining to peddling of Fortwin injections illegally also came to light. The CTF teams have seized 3,470 ampules of Fortwin injections. The accused were found procuring the sedatives from Odisha and West Bengal, without prescription, and selling them in Visakhapatnam at higher prices. The CTF teams have also booked 23 cases, with seizure of about 247 kg ganja. In one case, about 180 ml of hashish oil was also confiscated.

“This year, the City Police have booked 94 cases pertaining to narcotics and synthetic drugs and arrested 217 persons. About 5,227 kg ganja has also been seized, apart from 7.55 kg hash oil and synthetic drugs,” said Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell was set up and the team was strengthened in view of the increasing cases of drug peddling and abuse in the city. “There has been constant surveillance on drug users and peddlers. The CTF has identified vulnerable points for drug consumption. The police are utilising the services of the dog squad and conducting random checks at the vulnerable points,” said Mr. Srikanth.

‘Marpu’ programme

The Police Commissioner also appealed to the parents to keep a watch on the behaviour of their children. In case of any odd behaviour, they may utilise the police counselling programme “Marpu”.

“If the parents find their children being drowsy all the time, having mood swings and other behavioural aberrations, they may feel free to approach us,” Mr. Srikanth added.