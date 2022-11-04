Anti-hijack exercise held at INS Dega

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 04, 2022 09:49 IST

Marine commandos of the Indian Navy, CISF and other stakeholders in action during the mock drill in Visakhapatanm on Wednesday.

An anti-hijack mock drill was conducted at Visakhapatnam Airport by INS Dega on Wednesday.

The exercise was conducted under a simulated mock situation and involved actions by various agencies including Marine Commandos, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and State government agencies. The objective of the exercise was to test the efficacy of the contingency plan and procedures to deal with hijack threats by all stakeholders.

An Indian Naval Dornier aircraft was utilised to simulate a mock situation for initiating coordinated action by all stakeholders.

On completion of the exercise, a debrief was conducted and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were revalidated to effectively deal with future contingencies.

The anti-hijack mock drill is conducted at every Indian airport annually as mandated by the National Civil Aviation Security Programme with an aim to test the efficiency of the airport’s contingency plan and to familiarise all agencies with their respective responsibilities in a hijack-like situation.

