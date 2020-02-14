Anti-hijack drill conducted at Visakhapatnam airport

A mock anti-hijack exercise using a naval Dornier aircraft was conducted by the INS Dega for initiating coordinated action by all stakeholders from the Navy, the airport and other Central and State agencies at Visakhapatnam airport on Wednesday.

Marine Commandos (MARCOS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the State Government agencies participated in the exercise which was aimed at testing the efficacy of the contingency plans and procedures to deal with hijack threats.

Contingency plan

On completion of the exercise, debrief was conducted and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were revalidated to effectively deal with the future contingencies.

The annual anti-hijack mock drill is conducted at all airports in the country as mandated by the National Civil Aviation Security Programme to test the efficiency of the airport’s contingency plan and to familiarise all agencies about their responsibilities in a hijack situation, said a statement on Thursday.