Anti-ganja team to work against smuggling in Paderu and G. Madugula mandals

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar conducted a meeting with members from various associations including autorickshaw, Jeep drivers, lorry, teachers and RTC from Paderu and G. Madugula mandals. Members from these associations have been roped in to form the ‘anti-ganja team’, which will be coordinating with the police to eradicate ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bardar explained the ganja smuggling situation in the two mandals and stressed the need for more awareness campaigns. These teams were asked to work in the mandals and organise awareness programmes on ganja abuse.

The teams will also identify ganja peddlers at bus stations, autorickshaw stands, and parking spaces and inform the police. The police have also allotted leaders among the union members, who will take part in meetings regularly to provide updates.

ASP Paderu sub-division, Dheeraj and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.