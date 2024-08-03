GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anti-ganja team to work against smuggling in Paderu and G. Madugula mandals

SP Amit Bardar explains the ganja smuggling situation in the two mandals and emphasises the need for more awareness campaigns

Published - August 03, 2024 08:24 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar conducted a meeting with members from various associations including autorickshaw, Jeep drivers, lorry, teachers and RTC from Paderu and G. Madugula mandals. Members from these associations have been roped in to form the ‘anti-ganja team’, which will be coordinating with the police to eradicate ganja.

Mr. Bardar explained the ganja smuggling situation in the two mandals and stressed the need for more awareness campaigns. These teams were asked to work in the mandals and organise awareness programmes on ganja abuse.

The teams will also identify ganja peddlers at bus stations, autorickshaw stands, and parking spaces and inform the police. The police have also allotted leaders among the union members, who will take part in meetings regularly to provide updates.

ASP Paderu sub-division, Dheeraj and others were present.

Andhra Pradesh / narcotics & drug trafficking

