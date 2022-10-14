Anthropological Association for Humankind to conduct World Applied Anthropology Congress (WAAC) at University of Kansas, USA, next year

The Anthropological Association for Humankind (AAH, India), along with international partners, will conduct the first World Applied Anthropology Congress (WAAC) from May 31 to June 3, 2023, at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, USA, said president of AAH V. Narayana Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Prof. Narayana Reddy and Prof P.D. Satyapal Kumar from Department of Anthropology, Andhra University, said that the programme would witness panel discussions, poster sessions and talks focussing on current issues from the anthropological viewpoint. They also said that the first day of the congress would have an opening session followed by the keynote addresses.

President of American Anthropological Association, Virginia Dominguez, one of the pioneers of anthropological genetics, Michael H Crawford (Emeritus Professor of Anthropology, Kansas University), and a number of distinguished anthropologists would take part in the programme, they added. This apart, professors and scholars from the Department of Anthropology from various institutions across the globe would participate in the event.

Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of South Florida, Kiran Jayaram, said that the congress was not only an opportunity for presentation of research findings, but also a platform for scholars for exchange ideas to build bridges and plan future collaborations. He also added that over 300 people from various countries were expected to participate.

General Secretary of AAH, Pedarattaiah Gadde, said that the objective of the conference was to bring anthropological perspectives to contemporary human problems. He also said that the AAH focusses on anthropological applied domains including global health, medicine, nutrition, human genetics, development, agriculture, environment, population and addressing poverty, corruption, suicides and crimes with an intention to improve human conditions.