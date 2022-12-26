Another operator likely to launch 5G in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirumala and Vijayawada on December 26

  1. EPaper
December 26, 2022 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Telecom operators are demanding 5G enabled mobile phones after the launch of the service in the region.

Telecom operators are demanding 5G enabled mobile phones after the launch of the service in the region. | Photo Credit: Reuters

After the official launch of 5G services by private telecom operators in Visakhapatnam, the demand for 5G enabled handsets of mobile phones has picked up in the Port City.

As the 5G network is available across a wide range, 120 cell phone vendors in the city are readying 5G supportive smartphones of various brands to cash in on the demand. Dabagardens is famous for the cell phone shops in the city.

Once 5G signals are fully available in all areas, the estimated business value of smartphones, especially 5G enabled mobile phone handsets of various brands, is expected to be around ₹5 crore a day.

A private telecom operator on December 23 launched 5G services at 11 locations across Visakhapatnam, after Hyderabad in October this year, while another major telecom giant will be rolling out the 5G services on December 26 in Visakhapatnam along with three cities Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirumala on the same day.

Andhra Pradesh’s Cell Point Managing Director P. Mohan Prasad said that sales of 5G phones have already started in Visakhapatnam for the last two months. However, with the availability of 5G signals by two network providers in the city, business is now picking up, he added.

“All the cellphone traders in the city are doing a business of around ₹3 crore daily. The highest peak season for us is summer. We expect Visakhapatnam to be covered by 5G signals of almost all leading telecom players by summer 2023. However, people who don’t want to switch to the 5G handsets can go with the existing 4G devices,” Mr. Mohan Prasad said.

A private telecom company divisional manager, who does not want to be quoted, said that they will start their services covering all areas of the city from December 26.

“There is no need of changing the existing SIM, but the user will require a 5G supportive handset to get 5G signals. The basic tariff for the 5G service in Visakhapatnam is ₹239. Internet speed on 5G network is almost 100 times faster than 4G,” the manager said.

The 5G services were officially launched in the country in October this year. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) first announced 5G in 13 cities, but later two telecom operators started covering all tier-2 cities, including Visakhapatnam, in a phased manner.

