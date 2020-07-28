Another milestone for Diesel Loco Shed

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2020 23:41 IST

Begins maintenance of Electric Locos

Diesel Loco Shed (DLS), Visakhapatnam, has achieved another milestone by starting the maintenance of Electric Locos, in addition to its large fleet of 307 diesel locos. In the first phase, Railway Board has allotted for maintenance of 20 Electric Locomotives at DLS, Visakhapatnam, from Electric Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam.

DLS, Visakhapatnam, is known for its innovations and supportive role to other departments. Recently, DLS has indigenously fabricated ultraviolet radiation-based currency/ paper sanitisers and equipment sanitisers with its own resources and supplied 150 such instruments to Passenger Reservation Counters in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic infection. Apart from these, foot-operated wash basin stand, sanitising stands and hand sanitiser also being provided to different departments by DLS/VSKP to tackle COVID-19.

