Another attempt to bring Kapus onto one platform in Andhra Pradesh

December 12, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The announcement of holding a ‘Kapu Nadu’ in Visakhapatnam on December 26 by Kapu leader from the North Andhra region, G. Balaji, under the aegis of the newly founded association ‘Radha Ranga Rayal’ (RRR) appears to be another attempt to bring the people belonging to the community onto one platform.

The announcement gains political significance as it was done by one of the most prominent Kapu leaders from this region and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, at a function held here on December 12 (Monday). However, the former Minister was cautious in saying, “As of now, there is no political agenda in holding the Kapu Nadu in Visakhapatnam. However, we are not ruling out any such agenda in the future as the Kapus are a powerful community both in numbers and stature in Andhra Pradesh.”

The announcement of holding the programme at AS Raja Grounds was made in the presence of many senior Kapu leaders and eminent persons from the community including Padma Shri awardee Dr. S.V. Adinarayana.

Official data suggest that the Kapus comprise about 21% of the State’s population. However, the number is claimed to be about 27%. The fortunes of almost all political parties in the State depends on the leaning of the Kapus. Earlier attempts to consolidate the community have failed and almost all political parties either woo them into their fold or try to break the unity in a bid to split the huge vote bank.

Actor-turned politician K. Chiranjeevi, a Kapu leader, tried the unite the community in 2009 by launching the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP). He won the election but his party could secure only 18 seats.

Later, it was his actor brother Pawan Kalyan launched the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in 2014. Even as he did not contest the election, he had played a key role in bringing TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to power, with the help of the BJP alliance. However, Mr. Pawan Kalyan lost miserably in 2019 elections as his party secured only one of the 175 Assembly seats in the State.

Thereafter, there appears to be a growing negative stimulus among the Kapus and the split is widening. Now, the announcement of the Kapu Nadu is an attempt to bring the community together, says G. Balaji, the founder of ‘Radha Ranga Rayal’ (RRR).

Ranga factor

The Kapu Nadu is slated for December 26 as it was on this day Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, among the tallest Kapu leaders in the State, was assassinated by his political rivals in 1988.

From the districts of Krishna and Guntur to East and West Godavari, the statues that dominates the landscape after Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR. Ambedkar is that of Mohana Ranga. “He is worshipped by all Kapus. We take this opportunity to unite and pay homage to him,” said Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

“The last Kapu Nadu was organised by Mohana Ranga in 1988. We intend to bring back that legacy by holding the Kapu Nadu. We have invited all Kapu leaders from across the political parties in both the Telugu speaking States (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana),” said Mr. Balaji.

Invites have been extended to all leaders such as K. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Kanna Lakshminarayana (BJP), Botcha Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Karanam Dhramasri (YSRCP), Bandi Sanjay (BJP, Telangana), Vangaveeti Radhakrishna (son of Mohana Ranga) and K. Keshava Rao (BRS, Telangana).

“There is no dearth of leaders or men of eminence from this community. But it is time to unite and have our demands heard and fulfilled,” said Dr. Adinarayana.

A poster for the event was also released on the occasion.