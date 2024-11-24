Annual sports event concludes at Oakridge International School in Visakhapatnam

Oakridge International School -Visakhapatnam concluded its 16th annual sports event with prize distribution here recently, according to a release here on Sunday. The event featured an art exhibition, showcasing the students’ creativity through canvas paintings.

Principal Shaila Bhamidipati highlighted the vital role of sports in shaping individuals. Reflecting on this year’s theme, ‘Resilience,’ she shared a motivational anecdote about basketball legend Michael Jordan, encouraging everyone to view sports as a platform to embrace challenges, learn from failures and continue growing.

The chief guest, Captain Divakar Shankar, Officer-in-Charge of the Electrical Trials and Modification Unit at the Eastern Naval Command, praised the students for their dedication, sportsmanship, and team spirit. He encouraged the students to pursue their passions and excel both on and off the field, stressing the importance of engaging in sports and extracurricular activities. He also commended the school for its excellent sports facilities.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and medals to the winners, the release added.

