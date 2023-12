December 15, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 57th annual Sports Day of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya-Malkapuram was held on Friday.

Cmde L M Fernandes, Commanding Officer, INS Virabahu, participated as the chief guest. Lieutenant Commander Harshita Raju was the guest of honour.

The annual Sports Day was organised under the leadership of Satyajit Mishra, Principal of the school.

The school Principal welcomed the guests, parents, students on the occasion of 57th annual sportsmeet as well as KVS foundation day.