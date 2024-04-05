GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annual Kalyanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Simhachalam to be organised on April 19

The temple’s annual Chandanotsavam will be held on May 10

April 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Temple Executive Officer Srinivasa Murthy held discussions with the temple priests and officials regarding the conduct of Chandanotsavam.

The annual Kalyanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Simhachalam will be held on April 19.

The rituals associated with the festival will begin with the erection of the ‘pelli rata’ on the same day. ‘Radhotsavam’ (chariot festival) will be held at 8 p.m. followed by Kalyanotsavam at 9.30 p.m.

The annual ‘Nijarupa darshanam’, popularly known as ‘Chandanotsavam’, will be held on May 10. Thousands of devotees from North Andhra, other parts of Andhra and also neighbouring Odisha State participate in large numbers in the annual Chandanotsavam.

Temple Executive Officer Srinivasa Murthy held discussions with the temple priests and officials regarding the conduct of Chandanotsavam during previous years. He took their suggestions to ensure proper crowd control and for a hassle-free darshan to devotees.

