Annual investiture ceremony organised at Korukonda Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh

July 12, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The annual investiture ceremony of Sainik School Korukonda was organised for the induction of the new prefectural body for the academic year 2023-24 on July 11, according to a release here on Wednesday. The school Principal and group captain S.S. Shastri was the chief guest. A total of 52 cadets were conferred with epaulettes by the Principal.

The ceremony culminated with a band display performed by the Saikor Band, followed by an oath-taking where the newly appointed cadets took an oath of being “Ever Loyal” and vowed to discharge their duties to the best of their ability and the trust bestowed upon them. The display of ‘Nishan Toli’ was also part of the event.

Addressing the cadets, the Principal said the cadets should be the role models for the school and called upon them to act with responsibility and diligence in executing their duties and uphold the high standards of discipline and leadership.

