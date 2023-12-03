HamberMenu
Annual day celebrations of Andhra University Alumni Association to be organised in Visakhapatnam on December 9

Tata Sons executive chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be the chief guest, says in-charge Vice-Chancellor

December 03, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Samatha on Sunday said that Tata Sons executive chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be the chief guest for the annual day celebrations of the Andhra University Alumni Association scheduled to be held on December 9.

The association invited the alumni, students, faculty and industry for the event, which will start with the alumni visiting the respective colleges and departments at 10 a.m. to have department-level alumni interactions. The valedictory will be held at the AU Convention Centre, Beach Road, with cultural programmes and addresses by select illustrious alumni and then the chief guest.

All the old students of Andhra University, its affiliated colleges, including the erstwhile affiliated colleges of AU spread over the combined eight districts from Srikakulam to Prakasam are requested to join as Life Members of AU Alumni Association. The old Students of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Rangaraya Medical College (RMC), Guntur Medical College (GMC), who had obtained their degrees from Andhra University, are also requested to enrol as Life Members of AAA, she added.

