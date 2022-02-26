Annual conference of Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons begins in Visakhapatnam
Over 100 delegates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are attending the two-day meet
The two-day 18th annual conference of Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, began here on Saturday.
The Dr. N.B.K Reddy oration lecture was delivered by Raja Sabhapathy of Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, who spoke of modern management of diabetic foot infection.
Dr. K.R.K Chowdary oration lecture was delivered by Vinaykanth Shankhdhar of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, who spoke on reconstruction after head and neck cancer.
The inauguration of the conference was attended by D. V Raghava Reddy, D. Mukunda Reddy, C.V. Rao, P.V Sudhakar, C.V. Subba Reddy, B. Ratnabhushan, P.R.K. Prasad, president of the association, and V. Sri Nagesh Secretary.
The other guest lectures were delivered on breast reconstruction by N. Rambabu, management of cleft lip and palate by Y. Rajesh, non-surgical facial rejuvenation by Madhusudhan Naik and burns by P. Lakshmi
The aim of the meeting is to upgrade the knowledge about plastic surgery and to know the latest developments in the field. Over 100 delegates from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are attending.
