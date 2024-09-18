Anna Canteens to be reopened in Visakhapatnam after over five years

Anna Canteens are going to be reopened in the city on Thursday, after being closed for more than five years.

As many as 25 Anna Canteens spread across the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits are being given a makeover by the authorities concerned. Four canteens are in East Constituency limits, four in Bheemunipatnam, two in Anakapalle, three in Gajuwaka, two in Visakhapatnam North, two in Pendurthi, four in Visakhapatnam South and four in Visakhapatnam West constituencies.

The canteens will start serving dinner from Thursday night, as per the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing officials. Local MLAs, corporators and public representatives will take part in the relaunch of the canteens along with the GVMC officials.

Soon after the TDP-JSP-BJP government came to power in the State, it was announced that the Anna Canteens would be reopened within 100 days. The canteens were supposed to be launched on August 15. However, the opening was delayed due to the MLC election code.

Anna Canteens were first launched in June 2018 by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government. Every day, around 7,000 to 10,000 people used to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at these canteens for a subsidised price of ₹5 per meal.

The subsidised meals received an overwhelming response from the public. A large number of construction workers, vendors, labourers and middle-class employees utilised the facility. Anna Canteens at KGH, Turner’s Chowltry, Regional Eye Hospital (REH) used to cater to a large number of people every day.

However, after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government came to power in 2019, all the canteens were shut down. One of the TDP’s promises, ahead of the 2024 general elections, was to reopen the Anna Canteens.

Speaker opens one at Narsipatnam

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu inaugurated an Anna Canteen near the Area Hospital under Narsipatnam Municipality. He was accompanied by District Collector Vijaya Krishnan. During the programme, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that the Anna Canteens were inspired by the ideology of former Chief Minister and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao. He said that the Anna Canteen at Area Hospital road serves a large number of needy people on a daily basis.