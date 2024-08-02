Anna Canteens set to reopen by August 15 are receiving makeovers across Visakhapatnam

The Anna Canteens, which have been restored in the city, are being renovated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) as the State government intends to resume their operations from August 15.

Around 24 Anna Canteens across the city were shut down in 2019 — while some were being used as Sachivalayams, others were left in disarray, either being used as a shelter for homeless people or for anti-social activities. After the formation of the new State government in June, a timeline of 100 days was given for completing the renovation works of these canteens.

The Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of GVMC immediately initiated repair works at the canteens. Recently, GVMC commissioner P. Sampath Kumar inspected the works at the canteens with the Engineering department officials and instructed the workers to expedite the renovation. Apart from providing basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, electricity, and tables, Mr. Kumar also directed them to develop greenery in the corridors.

Almost all the Anna Canteens are being given a new makeover with fresh paints. Some canteens required cladding works, while some needed construction of boundary walls, flooring works, etc. Portraits of the NDA leaders were covered in view of on-going MLC code.

At Zone III and IV alone, there are six Anna Canteens near MVP Rythu Bazaar, Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC), Regional Eye Hospital, KGH OP, Turner’s Chowltry and Municipal Stadium. “Almost all works are completed. In some canteens, modifications were made to the building, where the glass was removed and the wall was constructed. Electric works, toilet repairs, painting works, and flooring were taken up to restore the original Anna Canteens,” said GVMC Superintending Engineer (Works), Satyanarayana Raju.

It may be remembered that the Anna Canteens were opened in June 2018 by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government. Every day, around 5,000 to 10,000 people used to have breakfast, lunch and dinner the canteen for a subsidised price of just ₹5.

The Anna Canteens received an overwhelming response from the public. Scores of vendors, construction workers, labourers, middle-class employees and others utilised the facility. However, after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government took charge in 2019, all the canteens were shut down. One of the TDP’s promises, ahead of the 2024 general elections, was to reopen the Anna Canteens.

