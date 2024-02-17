Animal Husbandry Department cautions poultry farmers in Visakhapatnam district after bird flu outbreak in Nellore district

February 17, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Department of Animal Husbandry has issued a cautionary warning to the farmers of the poultry units in the district after the outbreak of bird flu in the Nellore district.

Seventeen rapid response teams of the department have already started touring the district to cover the 38 poultry and two layer chicken farms for inspection and to interact with farmers about precautionary measures to be taken to prevent spread of the virus, particularly through the migratory birds.

When contacted on Saturday, Visakhapatnam District Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director D. Ramakrishna said that there are about 40 poultry farms (including the layer chicken farms) in the district with a population of six to eight lakh birds. The department alerted all the farmers about bird flu virus, that was confirmed in Nellore district, he said.

“No reports of bird flu have come to notice in Visakhapatnam district as on Saturday. But warnings have been issued to the farmers to be careful of the flu. If any disease or illness is found in the birds in the farm there is no option but to kill the birds immediately. The virus spreads rapidly,” Mr. Ramakrishna told The Hindu.

Measures to be taken by farmers include disinfection of poultry farms, restrict travel of farm workers and staff to other places, not allowing feed from other areas, frequent checks on the condition of birds and temporary suspension of procurement of essential materials required for the farms like seeds, feed and medicine till further orders from government.

A veterinary doctor said, “People who come in close contact with flu-affected birds, especially those who work in poultry farms or chicken stocking points, may develop symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. In case of any sudden health problem to a healthy person, they should contact the nearest health centre without any hesitation or delay. However, there is no panic for the general public who are chicken consumers from the flu, but they should check the condition of the birds at the retail units as a precautionary measure. We have also given strict instructions to the chicken retailers to be aware of the situation.”

In Nellore district, bird flu was confirmed after several birds (chickens) died in two villages earlier this month. Samples of the dead birds were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal, and the test results confirmed the presence of avian influenza virus. Chicken shops located close to the affected poultry farms in Nellore were also ordered to be closed for three months following the death of the fowls.