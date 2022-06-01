Visakhapatnam: ANH announces free consultation, testing facilities to mark 10th anniversary of NRIIMS

‘Hospital organising health campaigns in villages surrounding Bheemili’

NRI Institute of Medical Sciences (NRIIMS) has announced free medical consultation, diagnostic tests and outpatient and inpatient services and concessions in some surgeries and consumables to mark its 10 th anniversary celebrations at Anil Neerukonda Hospital (ANH) at Sangivalasa on the outskirts of the city.

The free consultations and tests can be availed by the public for a few days from June 1, Dr. G. Venkata Ratnam, Director, Anil Neerukonda Educational Services (ANES), told reporters on Wednesday. The last date for withdrawal of the free services is yet to be decided, he said in response to a query.

Dr. Venkata Ratnam said that ANH, established in 2005, was the only hospital in Bheemili region to extend medical services to rural areas. The hospital had carved a niche for itself within a short span, with the medical college being started in 2012. He said that the hospital was organising awareness campaigns in nearby villages and educating villagers on various aspects of health.

Dr. Radha Madhav Tripathi, Principal of NRIIMS, said all the 980 beds in the hospital are equipped with oxygen facility and the hospital has its own 15-KL liquid oxygen plant.

Dr. A. Krishna Murthy, Medical Superintendent, ANH, said that the cost of medical care at ANH was 30% lower compared to other hospitals in the region.

Dr. B.V. Sujatha Ratna Kumari, Deputy Superintendent, said that ANH was among the few hospitals in the region to be equipped with a negative pressure ICU, which prevents spread of infections within the facility.