Anganwadi workers to intensify stir, if Andhra Pradesh government fails to meet their demands by Sankranthi

“The agitation would be intensified in a phased manner, if the government fails to concede the demands of the Anganwadi workers by Sankrathi,” Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union district president Y. Thulasi said.

January 04, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police detain members of Anganwadi workers as they try to reach the Collectorate office as a part of their ongoing protest, in Vijayawada.

Police detain members of Anganwadi workers as they try to reach the Collectorate office as a part of their ongoing protest, in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

Anganwadi workers will launch a hunger strike in Vijayawada on January 5 and relay hunger strikes from January 6 in all districts of the State. The agitation will be intensified till the YSRCP government concedes the demands of the workers, who are on a strike for the past 24 days.

Deploring the apathetic attitude of the Chief Minister towards the problems of the Anganwadi workers, CITU district general secretary R. K. S. V. Kumar and Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union district president Y. Thulasi alleged at a media conference, in Visakhapatnam, on January 4, that the government was trying to suppress the agitation by the use of force. They said that notices were issued to the Anganwadi workers of various districts through the Collectors concerned threatening them with termination, if they do not re-join their duties by January 5.

Anganwadi workers accuse Andhra Pradesh government of apathy as their protest enters 20th day

Saying that they couldn’t be cowed down by such threats, Mr. Kumar said while Anganwadi workers were agitating for 24 days, municipal workers were on strike for 10 days and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for 15 days but the YSRCP government was unmoved, and all these would have a bearing on prospects of the YSRCP in the 2024 elections. He alleged that ‘police high-handedness’ had resulted in severe injuries to union general secretary L. Devi and advisor Brindavathi.

“The agitation would be intensified in a phased manner, if the government fails to concede the demands of the Anganwadi workers by Sankrathi,” Ms. Thulasi added.

CITU district leaders G. Appalaraju and M. Subba Rao, Shramika Mahila Samanvaya Committee leader P. Mani and Anganwadi Workers and Helpers UNions working president R. Shobarani were present.

