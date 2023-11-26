Anganwadi workers to go on indefinite strike in Andhra Pradesh from December 8

November 26, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Anganwadi workers and helpers will launch an indefinite strike across the State from December 8 on the call given jointly by the CITU, AITUC and IFTU State committees.

Representatives of various trade unions and people’s organisations said that the just demands of the workers should be resolved without any further delay, and extended their support to the strike at a roundtable, organised by the CITU, here on Sunday.

Presiding over the meeting, AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (CITU) State vice president Y. Tulasi alleged that the Union government has failed to sanction adequate funds for the ICDS scheme, and in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP government was delaying the payment of bills to the contractors, who were engaged for the supply of nutritious food. The wages of the workers have not been increased during the last four years though the prices of essential commodities have increased exorbitantly.

Recalling the election promise of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that he would pay ₹1,000 more than the anganwadi workers in Telangana, Ms. Tulasi said that the YSRCP government has failed to implement it. It was also ignoring the direction of the Supreme Court that gratuity has to be paid to anganwadi workers. She said that the indefinite strike was being launched as the government has failed to respond to their agitations, so far. She appealed to the public to support the strike.

Senior leaders of the union K. Brinda, honorary president P. Mani, district secretary L. Devi, treasurer K. Padmavathi, and executive president R. Shobarani were the moderators.

CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, AITUC secretary Padala Ramana, APFTU district secretary Deva, IFTU district secrerary Lakshmi, CFTUI district secretary Venkatalakshmi, AIDWA district president B. Padma and POW State secretary M. Lakshmi were among those who participated.

