Anganwadi workers’ strike enters fifth day in Visakhapatnam

December 16, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Union warned of intensifying their protests if the government does not consider resolving their demands. Their protest continued on the fifth day near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the GVMC office here with the support of Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU) leaders.

The Anganwadi workers staged a blindfold protest and raised slogans against the government. They alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured complete support to them during his padayatra, but later reneged on his poll promise.

The workers said the government would be taught a lesson if it tried to dilute their protests by opening the Anganwadi centres using Sachivalayam staff. They also alleged that in some areas, the Anganwadi workers were being threatened that they would lose their jobs if they took part in the protests. The members also reiterated that they have launched a strike since the government has failed to address their issues in the last four and half years.

CITU leader R.K.S.V. Kumar alleged that some of the YSRCP MLAs have used derogatory words against the Anganwadi workers and that shows the respect they have for women. Union president Y. Tulasi and others were present.

