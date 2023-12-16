GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anganwadi workers’ strike enters fifth day in Visakhapatnam

The workers warn of intensifying their struggles if the government fails to address their issues.

December 16, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi workers and helpers stage a blindfold protest near GVMC office in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Anganwadi workers and helpers stage a blindfold protest near GVMC office in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members of the Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Union warned of intensifying their protests if the government does not consider resolving their demands. Their protest continued on the fifth day near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the GVMC office here with the support of Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU) leaders.

The Anganwadi workers staged a blindfold protest and raised slogans against the government. They alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured complete support to them during his padayatra, but later reneged on his poll promise.

The workers said the government would be taught a lesson if it tried to dilute their protests by opening the Anganwadi centres using Sachivalayam staff. They also alleged that in some areas, the Anganwadi workers were being threatened that they would lose their jobs if they took part in the protests. The members also reiterated that they have launched a strike since the government has failed to address their issues in the last four and half years.

CITU leader R.K.S.V. Kumar alleged that some of the YSRCP MLAs have used derogatory words against the Anganwadi workers and that shows the respect they have for women. Union president Y. Tulasi and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / unions

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.