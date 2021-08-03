Anganwadi workers seek better deal

‘We are facing internet connectivity issues in far-flung rural and tribal areas’

A massive dharna was staged by anganwadi workers under the banner of the Anganwadi and Helpers Union at the ICDS Project Office at MVP Colony here on Monday seeking better working conditions.

Addressing the workers, union State president Baby Rani alleged that the anganwadi workers were being pressurised by the Union and the State governments to upload the data pertaining to the height and weight of children online, from time to time, though they were not given Internet facility. The mobile phones provided by the then government in 2017, were of inferior quality and were not working properly, she said. Some of the workers had purchased mobile phones with their own money, she said and demanded provision of new mobile phones.

The officials were insisting on biometric system but there were connectivity issues in far-flung rural and tribal areas due to lack of mobile towers, Ms. Baby Rani said. She sought bringing out of an app so that the system could be done in offline mode.

Union general secretary M. Nagaseshu said that the anganwadi workers were made to run around the Project Office every day for online work.

Later, a memorandum was submitted at the ICDS office on the demands.

CITU district president V. Bhagyalakshmi, State vice president Kumari and members Brunda, Tulasi and Shoba were among those who participated.