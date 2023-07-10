Anganwadi workers launch 36-hour protest in Visakhapatnam

July 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 36-hour-protest was launched by anganwadi workers on the call given by the State committee of the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, affiliated to the CITU, for the achievement of their demands at 11 a.m. at the Gandhi statue here on Monday.

The women wore black saris in protest against the failure of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement the promise given to them during his padayatra. Their main demands include implementation of the hike in wages, as promised by Mr. Jagan during the padayatra, and payment of gratuity as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

CITU District general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, who inaugurated the 36-hour protest, demanded regularisation of the services of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers and payment of ₹26,000 as minimum wage. Mr. Jagan had promised to pay ₹1,000 more than that being given in Telangana State, but has failed to keep his promise, Mr. Kumar alleged.

He alleged that cooking gas was not being supplied to the anganwadis, TA/DA was not being paid, and on top of it, the workload has increased. This was an indication of the careless attitude of the State government towards the workers. The government was not even taking steps to implement the orders of the Supreme Court on payment of gratuity to anganwadi workers. He told the gathering that struggles were the only way for achievement of their demands.

The other demands include payment of ₹5 lakh as retirement benefit, conversion of mini anganwadi centres, with a strength of more than 300, as main centres, supply of cooking gas by the government, increasing the menu charges under YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme, provision of nutritious food to the beneficiaries, removing the age restrictions for Grade-2 Supervisor posts and filling up of the vacancies and implementation of welfare schemes for the workers.

Union district leaders K. Brinda, P. Mani, Y. Tulasi, L. Devi, R. Shobarani, K. Padmavathi and R. Nageswari were among those who participated in the protest.

