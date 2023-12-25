ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers continue protest on 14th day in Vishakhapatnam

December 25, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Anganwadi workers continue their protest on the 14th day depicting the crucifixion of Christ on Christmas, near the Gandhi statue at the GVMC building in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Members from Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Union, supported by CITU Visakhapatnam, continued their protest for the 14th day, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the GVMC Building, here on Monday. On Christmas day, the workers staged a unique demonstration depicting the crucifixion of Christ, while also cutting cake, which they distributed amongst themselves.

The members alleged that even after 14 days, the State government had failed to address their demands, stating that the protests would continue until their long-standing issues were resolved. “Before coming to power, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) assured us a salary hike and other benefits, now even after four and half years, none of the promises have been materialised,” said a protester. Anganwadi workers have been demanding an increase in their salaries to ₹26,000, as promised by the State government.

They also demanded that the State government treat them at par with government employees and provide retirement benefits of ₹5 lakh and gratuity. They also alleged that due to the non-payment of bills, they are forced to spend money their own money.

