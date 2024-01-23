Anganwadi workers celebrate victory after 43-day strike with sweets and fireworks in Visakhapatnam

January 23, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Anganwadi workers celebrated their victory by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, here on Tuesday. The workers had staged protests for 43 days demanding among other things hike in salaries and payment of gratuity. They called off their strike late on Monday night after the government agreed to most of their demands.

The Anganwadi teachers and Ayahs from the Aganwadi centres from Bheemunipatnam, Pendurthy and Visakhapatnam Urban projects gathered in large numbers at the Gandhi statue and held a victory meeting, under the aegis of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union president Y. Thulasi.

Addressing the gathering, CITU, AITUC, IFTU, CPI-M, CPI, CPI-ML (New Democracy), AIDWA and POW leaders said that the agitation by Angwadi workers would go down in the history of Andhra Pradesh as they had continued their struggle despite arrests, use of force and threat to terminate their services due to which the State government was forced to give up its adamant attitude. The government had also announced that their services would be terminated and new persons appointed in their place, they said.

They said that the State government held discussions with the trade union leaders at 10 p.m. on Monday and accepted all the demands of the Anganwadi workers. It said that the government has also agreed to give a written commitment that the salaries would be hiked in July, this year. This had paved the way for calling off the 43-day strike.

Earlier, the participants paid tributes to MLC Sheik Babji, who had died in an accident while participating in the agitation, and 10 Anganwadi workers, who had died during the agitation. Later, they celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets and with fireworks. They thanked the leaders of trade unions, civil societies, political parties and others for supporting them in their struggle.

The government has agreed among other things payment of salaries for the strike period, issue of a written commitment within three days on the hike in salaries and issue of a G.O., payment of ₹1,20,000 as retirement benefit for Anganwadi teachers and ₹60,000 for Ayahs, making Anganwadi workers eligible for YSR Bima and payment of ₹5 lakh as ex gratia on death of the worker and ₹20,000 for funeral expenses, increasing the retirement age to 62 years, compassionate appointment of one family member in the event of death of a worker and implementation of government welfare schemes for Anganwadi workers.

